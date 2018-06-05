Joss Whedon to Exec-Produce Female Detective Comedy at Freeform

Now that he’s had experience with vampires, space travelers and superheroes, Joss Whedon is getting familiar with regular ol’ humans.

Whedon will executive-produce a half-hour dark comedy in development at Freeform, our sister site Variety reports.

Currently titled Pippa Smith: Grown-Up Detective, the potential series centers on a twentysomething woman who played a TV sleuth when she was a kid. Now, Pippa is dealing with relationships, addiction and “being too dang old for the detecting game.” In each episode, Pippa will solve a new case while unraveling a larger mystery and navigating a messy personal life.

The project is co-created by Rebecca Drysdale (Key and Peele) and CollegeHumor writer Siobhan Thompson, who will executive-produce alongside Whedon. Currently an EP on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Whedon’s TV projects have included Dollhouse, Firefly and, of course, Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The news of Pippa Smith‘s development comes on the heels of Freeform’s announcement that Shadowhunters has been cancelled and will end with a two-hour finale event in 2019. Mermaid drama Siren, meanwhile, recently snagged a Season 2 renewal, and the Pretty Little Liars spinoff The Perfectionists was ordered to series in May.