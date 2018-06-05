Originals' Danielle Campbell to Star in CBS All Access Thriller Tell Me a Story

The Originals‘ Danielle Campbell is helping Kevin Williamson spin a terrifying new (fairy)tale. According to Deadline, the actress — most recently seen in Freeform’s Famous In Love — has landed the third and final lead role in Tell Me a Story, CBS All Access’ upcoming psychological thriller written by the Dawson’s Creek creator.

Also starring Billy Magnussen (recently seen in Black Mirror‘s “USS Callister”) and Sex and the City vet Kim Catrall, Tell Me a Story takes the world’s most beloved fairytales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Season 1, which will be set in New York City, interweaves The Three Little Pigs, Little Red Riding Hood, and Hansel and Gretel into “an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.”

Campbell will play Kayla, a girl who is struggling since the recent death of her mother. (Catrall plays Kayla’s grandmother.)

It’s unclear what impact Tell Me a Story will have on Campbell’s potentially recurring role in The CW’s forthcoming football drama All-American (she guest stars in the Greg Berlanti series’ pilot).