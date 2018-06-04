Younger Renewed for Season 6

Younger fans can now watch Tuesday’s Season 5 opener knowing that Liza, Kelsey & Co.’s story is far from over: TV Land has renewed the comedy for Season 6, it was announced at tonight’s premiere party.

“Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best, and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights,” TV Land president Kevin Kay said in a statement. “We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant [creator] Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multi-talented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding, and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters.”

The rom-com, which stars Foster as a divorced mom who lies about her age to score a job in the book-publishing biz, returns with new episodes this Tuesday at 10/9c on TV Land. For a taste of what’s on tap, check out the steamy Season 5 trailer, as well as our interviews with the cast on how #MeToo factors into the mix, Kelsey and Zane’s “torturous” relationship and much more.

