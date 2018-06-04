Arrow Reveal, Cursed Kevin, Grey's Vows, Lethal Heat and 31 More Fall TV Predictions: Which Came True?

Way back in mid-September, when the 2017-18 TV season was barely emerging from its primordial ooze, the TVLine staff did the annual thing that we do — offer up brainy and or bold predictions for dozens of shows. What was our latest success rate? Fall TV Predictions: Revivals, Reveals, Babies and More Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

The staff served up its best educated guesses about an Arrow unmasking (that ultimately fell under “Be careful what you wish for!”), a simply Charming Once Upon a Time encore, our “Hope” for an Originals spinoff and the dramatic turn that might nudge two Grey’s Anatomy docs toward the altar.

Also meriting prognostication was the prospect of Lethal Weapon heating up, our forecast for NBC’s Brave operatives, a Heaven-ly ABC drama’s possibly cursed fate, Mindy Project‘s final romantic twist and something we will call “Trumpus Interruptus.”

Where did TVLine outright nail it, where did we come up a smidgen short, and in what instances were we out-and-out wrong? Spoiler alert: Last time around, we slipped to a 28 percent success rate. This year, however, we proved to be a bit more psychic, boasting 32 percent accuracy (including one “incomplete” grade).

In the attached slideshow (or click here for direct access), we present our original predictions exactly as they were published in mid-September, accompanied by each outcome.