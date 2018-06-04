Blink and you’ll miss the few seconds Danny Masterson actually appears in the Season 3 trailer for The Ranch (releasing on Friday, June 15).

Netflix on Monday released the first footage from Part 5 (aka the first half of the aforementioned third season), which reveals that — spoiler alert! — Abby is pregnant, which she blurts out during dinner with her future in-laws. She considers postponing the wedding, though it appears that she and Colt tie the knot on Garrison High’s football field at the 1:29 mark — which is the only place you’ll see Masterson… ya know, if you squint real hard.

As previously reported, Masterson was fired last December after being accused of raping four women in the early 2000s, and will make his final appearance in the Part 5 finale. Though he hasn’t officially been replaced, another one of Ashton Kutcher’s former costars, Punk’d alum Dax Shepard (who, of course, is now best known for Parenthood), has been tapped to recur in Part 6.

Hit PLAY on the teaser above, then hit the comments with your reactions.