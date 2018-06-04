The Originals Photos: The Mikaelsons Say Goodbye at [Spoiler]'s Funeral

Last week’s episode of The Originals claimed the series’ most monumental casualty yet — and now, it’s time to pay respects.

New photos from Wednesday’s installment (The CW, 9/8c) offer an emotional first look at Hayley’s funeral, which is attended by the who’s who of New Orleans’ supernatural underground. And despite dying as a vampire, it appears that Hayley will receive a traditional werewolf sendoff in the bayou.

TVLine spoke with Phoebe Tonkin’s co-stars for their reactions to Hayley’s death, which ranged from devastated to somewhat indifferent (Nathaniel Buzolic wagers that Kol would care more about the funeral’s catering than the dearly departed.)

Browse photos from Hayley's funeral then drop a comment with your thoughts on her death below.