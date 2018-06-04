Dolly Parton to Star in Netflix Anthology Series Inspired By Her Music

What a way to make a livin’, indeed: Netflix has ordered an anthology series based on tunes from Dolly Parton‘s songbook, our sister site Deadline reports.
The series will span eight episodes, each one inspired by a different Parton song. The country legend will appear in the series, in addition to executive-producing it, but there’s no word yet on which Parton classics will be adapted for the show.
“As a songwriter, I have always enjoyed telling stories through my music,” Parton said in a statement. “I am thrilled to be bringing some of my favorite songs to life with Netflix. We hope our show will inspire and entertain families and folks of all generations, and I want to thank the good folks at Netflix and Warner Bros. TV for their incredible support.”
This isn’t the first time a TV network has found inspiration in Parton’s music career: She also inked a deal with NBC in 2015 for a series of TV movies based on her songs and life, which yielded the Christmas films Coat of Many Colors and Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love.