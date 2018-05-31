The Sinner Season 2, With Bill Pullman and Carrie Coon, Gets Premiere Date

Detective Harry Ambrose will start sussing out a new Sinner on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10/9c, when Season 2 of the USA Network drama premieres.

Executive-produced by Season 1 frontwoman Jessica Biel, The Sinner‘s new story follows Ambrose (played by Bill Pullman) as he returns to his hometown in rural New York to assess an unsettling and heart-wrenching crime — parents murdered by their 11-year-old son (Alex, Inc.’s Elisha Henig), with no apparent motive.

As Ambrose comes to realize that there is nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown. There, he’s pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets — as well as the mysterious Vera (The Leftovers‘ Carrie Coon), who proves to be a complicated, enigmatic piece to this haunting puzzle.

Previously announced cast includes also includes Natalie Paul (The Deuce) and Hannah Gross (Mindhunters).

Watch a trailer for Season 2 here.