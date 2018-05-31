Ratings: Ninja Warrior Wins Wednesday, But Reverie Has Soft Start

Season 10 of American Ninja Warrior kicked off on Wednesday night with 5.4 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, steady in audience while down two tenths from last summer’s premiere (which aired on a Monday).

Closing NBC’s night, Reverie‘s launch only retained 2.9 mil and a 0.6 — or about half of its lead-in — placing second in its time slot (behind CBS’ Code Black). (NBC notes that Reverie equaled last summer’s demo average in the time slot, which was largely filled by This Is Us reruns.) TVLine readers gave the first episode an average grade of “B.”

Speaking of the terminal Code Black, this week’s double pump did 6.3 mil/0.7 and then 6.2 mil/0.7, adding a few eyeballs week-to-week while ticking down in the demo to match its series low.

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Originals (830K/0.3) was steady.

FOX | MasterChef (3.6 mil/1.0) was down just a tenth from its previous premiere.

