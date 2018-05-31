The Exorcist's Alfonso Herrera to Play Queen of the South Mercenary

The former Father Tomas has found a new calling.

Alfonso Herrera, star of Fox’s recently cancelled The Exorcist, will recur on Season 3 of USA Network’s narco-drama Queen of the South, per The Hollywood Reporter.

Herrera’s character, Javier Gallegos, is described as a hired gun who’s willing to kill. A cousin of Boaz Jimenez, Javier is a longtime member of the Jimenez organization who rides a motorcycle, enjoys the company of ladies and isn’t one to turn down a good time. He’ll show up in the back half of the forthcoming season, which premieres Thursday, June 21, at 9/8c.

Herrera also can be seen reprising his role of Hernando in Sense8‘s wrap-up movie, which begins streaming on Netflix on Friday, June 8. His TV credits also include the telenovelas Clase 406 and Rebelde and the medical drama Terminales.