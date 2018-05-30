TVLine Items: Uma Thurman's Netflix Gig, Trading Spaces Renewed and More

The heart is a scary thing in Uma Thurman‘s new series: The Oscar nominee — who currently recurs on Bravo’s Imposters — will co-star in Netflix’s supernatural drama Chambers, our sister site Deadline reports.

The show centers on a young heart attack survivor who starts taking on her deceased heart donor’s characteristics, some of which are troublingly sinister. Thurman will play the donor’s mother, who forms a hesitant relationship with the young recipient only to find out that her daughter may not be as dead as she thought.

While Thurman is best known for her work in movies like Pulp Fiction and Kill Bill, she has also appeared on the small screen in series such as Smash and The Slap.

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* TLC has renewed the Trading Spaces revival for Season 2. The show’s tenth season overall will premiere in early 2019.

* The Showtime animated comedy Our Cartoon President will return with new episodes on Sunday, July 15 at 10:30/9:30c.

* The thriller Next of Kin, starring Archie Panjabi (The Good Wife) and Jack Davenport (Smash), will debut on the streaming service Sundance Now on Thursday, June 21. The series follows a general practitioner (Panjabi) who is drawn into a tangle of betrayal, conspiracy and murder after her brother is brutally killed.

* Netflix has renewed the Danish thriller The Rain for Season 2, to premiere in 2019, our sister site Variety reports.

* The 72nd Annual Tony Awards — airing Sunday, June 10 at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS — have tapped the following presenters: Uzo Aduba, Matt Bomer, Claire Danes, Armie Hammer, Tatiana Maslany, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Parsons and Zachary Quinto.

Which of today’s TVLine Items piques your interest?