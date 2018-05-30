Ambien Shoots Down Roseanne Barr's Drug-Addled Meltdown Excuse: 'Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect'

The makers of Ambien want no part in Roseanne Barr‘s career implosion.
In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Barr had blamed the sedative for prompting her to make a racist comment about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, which ultimately led ABC to cancel Roseanne on Tuesday.
Barr’s first tweet read: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — i went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”
She cited Ambien again in a later post: “Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”
Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that produces Ambien, has since responded to Barr’s claims, stating that “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”