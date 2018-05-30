Ambien Shoots Down Roseanne Barr's Drug-Addled Meltdown Excuse: 'Racism Is Not a Known Side Effect'

The makers of Ambien want no part in Roseanne Barr‘s career implosion.

In a series of tweets early Wednesday morning, Barr had blamed the sedative for prompting her to make a racist comment about former President Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett, which ultimately led ABC to cancel Roseanne on Tuesday.

RELATEDRoseanne Barr Blames Ambien for Racist Outburst in Erratic Twitter Spree

Barr’s first tweet read: “guys I did something unforgiveable so do not defend me. It was 2 in the morning and I was ambien tweeting — it was memorial day too — i went 2 far & do not want it defended — it was egregious Indefensible. I made a mistake I wish I hadn’t but…don’t defend it please.”

She cited Ambien again in a later post: “Not giving excuses for what I did(tweeted) but I’ve done weird stuff while on ambien — cracked eggs on the wall at 2am etc.”

Sanofi, the pharmaceutical company that produces Ambien, has since responded to Barr’s claims, stating that “racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.”