Ratings: NBC's America's Got Talent and World of Dance Return Steady

NBC’s America’s Got Talent kicked off Season 13 on Tuesday night with 12.1 million total viewers and a 2.4 demo rating, steady in audience and down just 10 percent in the demo from last summer’s opener.

Leading out of that, World of Dance returned to 7.2 mil and a 1.8, right on par with its freshman average.

Of the night’s only other fresh fare:

* Versus their freshman averages, Fox’s Beat Shazam (2.4 mil/0.8) was down 14 percent and a tenth, while Love Connection (1.78 mil/0.6) was down 22 percent and a tenth.

* CBS’ 48 Hours: NCIS did 4.34 mil and a 0.5.

