Roseanne Showrunner Reacts to Cancellation, Says He Was 'Horrified and Saddened' by Barr's Racist Tweet

Just a few hours after ABC announced the cancellation of its Roseanne revival, showrunner Bruce Helford has released a statement, saying he was “personally horrified and saddened” by Roseanne Barr’s racist Twitter “joke” about President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett.

“On behalf of all the writers and producers, we worked incredibly hard to create an amazing show,” Helford says. “I was personally horrified and saddened by the comments and in no way do they reflect the values of the people who worked so hard to make this the iconic show that it is.”

Several Roseanne cast members have since tweeted their own disgust over the star’s actions: Emma Kenney (aka Barr’s on-screen granddaughter) praised ABC for taking a stand, reminding her followers that “bullies will never win”; Sara Gilbert, who also served as an executive producer on the revival, called Barr’s remarks “abhorrent”; and comedian Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer, announced that she was leaving the show (before it was cancelled).

