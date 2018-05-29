Roseanne Star Praises ABC Boss for Cancelling Revival: Bullies 'Never Win'

Emma Kenney, the actress who portrayed Harris Conner-Healy on the now-cancelled Roseanne revival, is praising ABC for axing the sitcom in the wake of Roseanne Barr’s latest racist Twitter tirade.
In a series of tweets posted Tuesday afternoon — after ABC boss Channing Dungey announced that Roseanne will not return for Season 11 — Kenney revealed that she intended on quitting regardless of the network’s decision:
An hour earlier, she railed against her co-star’s racist comments, which she called “inexcusable”:
For those just joining us, Barr has come under fire for tweeting (and deleting) that President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett — an African-American woman, born in Iran — is a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.
Kenney is just one of many Roseanne cast members to speak out against the words of its star. Sara Gilbert, also an executive-producer on the show, called the tweet “abhorrent,” while consulting producer Wanda Sykes opted to depart the show entirely — before ABC decided to cancel it.
