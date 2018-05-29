Roseanne Barr Apologizes for Racist 'Bad Joke' About Obama Advisor — Should ABC Scrap Season 11?

Roseanne Barr has apologized for a racist and incendiary tweet she posted Tuesday morning about President Obama’s former advisor Valerie Jarrett, calling the comment a “bad joke.” (UPDATE: ABC has cancelled Roseanne in the wake of her racist outburst.)

The Roseanne star was contributing to an anti-Obama Twitter thread when she made the offensive statement, in which she called Jarrett — an African-American woman who was born in Iran — a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Though she argued her tweet had been in jest, Barr faced significant backlash on the social media platform and apologized hours later, saying she “should have known better” and regrets making a joke “in bad taste.”

I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans. I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me-my joke was in bad taste. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

Barr also posted that she plans to leave Twitter, though her account is still currently active.

I apologize. I am now leaving Twitter. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) May 29, 2018

ABC, which airs Barr’s well-rated Roseanne revival, has yet to make a statement about the star’s tweet. TVLine has reached out to network representatives, who have yet to respond, for comment.

