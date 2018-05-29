Roseanne Barr Reacts to Roseanne Cancellation: 'Don't Feel Sorry for Me'

Roseanne Barr has more to say. Nearly 11 hours after ABC cancelled Roseanne, the show’s star reactivated her Twitter account and shared the following statement:

“Don’t feel sorry for me, guys!!-I just want to apologize to the hundreds of people,and wonderful writers (all liberal) and talented actors who lost their jobs on my show due to my stupid tweet. I will be on Joe Rogan’s podcast friday.”

Immediately after issuing the statement, Barr retweeted a series of posts suggesting ABC’s decision to end Roseanne over her racist tweet was a hypocritical one. She also “liked” a supporter’s tweet that called her TV daughter Sara Gilbert a “backstabber” for not coming to her defense.

Barr’s return to Twitter capped a tumultuous day. To recap: ABC announced just before 2 pm EST that it was scrapping the series’ already-greenlit 11th season after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett. In announcing the cancellation, ABC president Channing Dungey called Barr’s comment “abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.” Gilbert, meanwhile, said she was “disappointed” in Barr’s actions “to say the least,” while showrunner Bruce Helford said he was “horrified and saddened” by the star’s remark. Barr was later dropped by her talent agency ICM Partners, and TV Land, Paramount Network, CMT and Hulu all announced that Roseanne reruns were being yanked.

UPDATE: Barr has apparently released a second, lengthier —— and more contrite — statement to Buzzfeed…