Roseanne Barr Dropped By Agency In Wake of 'Disgraceful' Racist Tweets

Following ABC’s decision to scrap Roseanne‘s 11th season, the agency ICM Partners has dropped Roseanne Barr as a client after she published a racist tweet Tuesday morning.

The move was announced in the following email to ICM employees:

We are all greatly distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet from Roseanne Barr this morning. What she wrote is antithetical to our core values, both as individuals and as an agency. Consequently, we have notified her that we will not represent her. Effective immediately, Roseanne Barr is no longer a client.

The uproar began when Barr posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an African-American former advisor to President Obama, whom Barr referred to as a combination of the Muslim Brotherhood and Planet of the Apes.

Though Barr apologized for the offensive comment, calling it a “bad joke,” there was significant fallout: Consulting producer Wanda Sykes said she would not return to Roseanne for Season 11, and ABC later cancelled the series altogether.

“Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show,” ABC President Channing Dungey said in a statement.

Several of Barr’s Roseanne castmates have denounced her racist remark, including Barr’s TV daughter Sara Gilbert, who called the comment “abhorrent” and not reflective of “the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show.”

Emma Kenney, who portrayed Harris Conner-Healy on the now-axed series, praised ABC for cancelling the show and “standing up for morals.”