Locke & Key Scores Series Order at Netflix, With Carlton Cuse as EP

Will Netflix finally be the outlet to unlock the potential in Locke & Key?

The streaming service has handed a straight-to-series order to the comics-based drama, according to The Hollywood Reporter, after Hulu scrapped their own version earlier this year. The project will be entirely recast, but Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) will remain onboard as an executive producer.

The original comic book written by Joe Hill — who’ll serve as an EP as well — centers on a group of teens who stumble across a collection of magical keys that bring with them supernatural powers… and attract the attention of demons from other realms.

Netflix will need to find a new director, too: Andy Muschietti, who directed the Hulu pilot, is busy helming the big-screen sequel It: Chapter Two. (He also directed last year’s blockbuster It.) The Hulu cast included Frances O’Connor, Rob Corddry and Danny Glover.

Hulu wasn’t the first stop, either: Way back in 2011, Fox attempted to adapt Locke & Key as a network drama, but decided not to order it to series after shooting a pilot. A trailer for the rejected pilot, though, later surfaced online.