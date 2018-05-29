Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Books First Interview in 13 Years With NBC

On the heels of Bill Cosby‘s recent conviction for sexual assault, accuser Andrea Constand will sit down with NBC News for her first interview in 13 years.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Constand will appear on Friday’s episode of Dateline for an in-depth discussion with NBC News correspondent Kate Snow. The Q&A is believed to be Constand’s only interview following Cosby’s conviction.

Constand, the former director of operations for Temple University’s women’s basketball team, had accused Cosby of drugging and sexually assaulting her in his Philadelphia home in 2004. The comedian was found guilty on April 26 on all three counts of aggravated indecent assault. He will be sentenced on Sept. 24 and faces up to 10 years in prison.

More than 60 other women have since brought similar allegations against Cosby, several of whom will also participate in Dateline‘s special.

Dateline‘s “Bringing Down Bill Cosby: Andrea Constand Speaks” airs Friday, June 1, at 10/9c.