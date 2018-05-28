Ratings: Deception Finale, Instinct Go Low on Holiday; NASCAR Tops Night

In the midst of the holiday weekend, both ABC’s Deception and CBS’ Instinct understandably went low with their respective Sunday-night double pumps.

Deception‘s double-episode season/series finale averaged 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, dropping 28 and 50 percent week-to-week to easily mark series lows. TVLine readers gave the magical procedural’s one-and-done run an average grade of “A-.”

Over on CBS, the already-renewed Instinct did 5.1 mil/0.4 and then 4.6 mil/0.3, down sharply from its last fresh outing to mark series lows.

Fox’s coverage of the Monster Energy Cup Series: Coca-Cola 600 led the night in the demo (with a 0.8), while CBS’ 60 Minutes drew Sunday’s largest audience (6.1 million).