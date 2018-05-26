The Expanse Rescued by Amazon, Renewed for Season 4

The Expanse is getting a second chance at life at Amazon.

The streaming service has picked up a fourth season of the recently cancelled Syfy drama, our sister site Variety reports. The announcement was made by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos at the National Space Society’s International Space Development Conference in Los Angeles on Friday night.

Syfy’s decision to end The Expanse was primarily ratings-driven (early data for Season 3 shows its numbers trending downward vs. Season 2). The network only had first-run linear rights to air the show in the United States, meaning it didn’t get to cash in on digital/streaming rights. At the time of its cancellation, production company Alcon Television Group announced it would try to find the series a new home. Amazon was always seen as the most likely destination, which currently retains the streaming rights for Seasons 1 and 2.

“We couldn’t be more excited that The Expanse is going to continue on Amazon Prime,” Alcon Entertainment CEOs Andrew Kosove and Broderick Johnson said in a statement. “We are deeply grateful that Jeff Bezos, Jen Salke, and their team at Amazon have shown such faith in our show. We also want to thank Laura Lancaster, head of Alcon Television for her tireless efforts. We are fully aware that this wouldn’t have been possible if it wasn’t for the staggering outpouring of support from the most creative, hardest working sci-fi fans around the world. From Reddit campaigns to airplanes, we say thank you. It worked!”

The Expanse is currently midway through its third season, and will conclude its run on Syfy in early July.