SNL: TVLine Readers Rank Every Season 43 Episode, From Worst to Best

Nearly every week from late September through mid-May, we here at TVLine highlight the best and worst of what Saturday Night Live has to offer, before turning it over to you, our loyal readers, to grade each episode.

With Season 43 now behind us, we’re revisiting how each of the last 21 installments — featuring hosts Donald Glover, Tiffany Haddish, Sterling K. Brown, Gal Gadot and Ryan Gosling, among others — fared, based on the average grade that you gave them.

Just how high does John Mulaney rate after his star turn in a Lobster-ized Les Mis? What about Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman after his stint on Black Jeopardy? Or Natalie Portman after her return to gangsta rap?

Peruse the attached gallery above (or click here for direct access) to see how TVLiners ultimately ranked each SNL Season 43 episode from worst to best, then tell us if you’re surprised by any of the results.