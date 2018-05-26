Ratings: Cancelled Quantico Steady in Friday Move, Champions Ends Low

ABC’s cancelled Quantico christened its new Friday night time slot/final resting place with 2.67 million total viewers and a 0.4 rating, up 35 percent in audience from its most recent Thursday airing while holding onto its all-time demo low.

Over on NBC, “bubble” comedy Champions did 2.3 mil/0.4 and then 1.6 mil/0.3, with its second episode/finale hitting a demo low.

The CW’s My Last Days returned to 550,000 total viewers and a 0.2 rating. Life Sentence (380K/0.1) dipped to its third-smallest audience ever while clutching onto that 0.1 rating.

Elsewhere: Fox’s Phemons averaged 650K and a 0.2… CBS’ Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition (3.4 mil/0.5) dipped to what I must imagine are franchise lows… ABC’s 20/20 and NBC’s Dateline tied for the nightly demo win (each pulling a 0.6)… and CBS’ Blue Bloods drew the night’s biggest audience (4.5 million).

