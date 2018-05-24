Timeless: Watch Lucy and Wyatt's Cut Pool Kiss From 'Hollywoodland'

Before Timeless‘ Lucy Preston and Wyatt Logan smooched in Hedy Lamarr’s guest house during the Season 2 episode “Hollywoodland,” they were set to kiss in a very different location, under rather different circumstances.

In the deleted scene below — which was later reshot due to production difficulties, co-creator Shawn Ryan explained on Twitter — the time travelers (played by Abigail Spencer and Matt Lanter) lock lips in a pool.

Ha! We had some production difficulties the night we filmed their first kiss in the pool, so we reshot the kiss in the guest house. #Timeless https://t.co/BZW4cqvooT — Shawn Ryan (@ShawnRyanTV) March 26, 2018

Timeless‘ Season 3 fate remains unknown. But rest assured, TVLine will let you know as soon as there’s an announcement.