Timeless: Watch Lucy and Wyatt's Cut Pool Kiss From 'Hollywoodland'

Before Timeless‘ Lucy Preston and Wyatt Logan smooched in Hedy Lamarr’s guest house during the Season 2 episode “Hollywoodland,” they were set to kiss in a very different location, under rather different circumstances.
In the deleted scene below — which was later reshot due to production difficulties, co-creator Shawn Ryan explained on Twitter — the time travelers (played by Abigail Spencer and Matt Lanter) lock lips in a pool.
