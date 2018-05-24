Ratings: Survivor Eyes New Finale Low

On the final night of May Sweeps, CBS’ Survivor snuffed Season 36 in front of 7.4 million total viewers while scoring a 1.5 demo rating, atypically holding steady week-to-week while marking a series low for a finale.

Versus its previous two season finales, Survivor was down 14 percent in audience and 21 percent in the demo.

This season’s reunion show (5.6 mil/1.1) was down 3 and 15 percent from a year ago.

The Season 4 finale of Fox’s Empire (5.2 mil/1.6) led the night in the demo, though flat week-to-week. Star (4 mil/1.2) meanwhile dipped a tenth with its season finale, matching its demo low.

NBC’s two-hour Law & Order: SVU finale averaged 6.1 mil and a 1.2, up 14 and 20 percent week-to-week. (Hour by hour, SVU did 5.7 mil/1.1 and then 6.5 mil/1.3.)

