Floribama Shore Season 2 Gets June Premiere Date on MTV — Watch Teaser

MTV on Thursday announced that the 14-episode second season of Floribama Shore — a popular offshoot of the Jersey Shore franchise — will premiere on Tuesday, June 19 at 10/9c.

And fear not, Floribama fans (“Flans”?), because all your favorite walking disasters from Season 1 will be back for Round 2: Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios will all return for another summer of booze-fueled shenanigans on the Gulf Coast.

In other Shore news, here’s a friendly reminder that Jersey Shore: Family Vacation — which reunited (most of) Jersey Shore‘s original cast members — has also been renewed for a second season.

