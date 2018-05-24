The Ranch: Danny Masterson's Final Episodes Get Premiere Date

Danny Masterson’s last day on The Ranch has been revealed.

Netflix has announced that the first half of Season 3 (aka Part 5) will be released on Friday, June 15. Masterson, who was fired last December after being accused of raping four women in the early 2000s, will make his final appearance as Rooster in the midseason finale.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch,” a spokesperson for Netflix told TVLine at the time of Masterson’s firing. “Production will resume in early 2018 without him.”

Though Masterson hasn’t officially been replaced, another one of Ashton Kutcher’s former costars, Punk’d alum Dax Shepard (who, of course, is now best known for Parenthood), has been tapped to recur in Part 6.

Another summer wedding—but this one comes with 10 new episodes of The Ranch! Part 5 streams June 15, only on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xLLzX6Db3W — The Ranch (@theranchnetflix) May 24, 2018

