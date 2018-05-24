Baskets Renewed for Season 4 at FX

FX will be clowning around for at least another year: The cable net has renewed comedy series Baskets for a fourth season.

“Baskets continues to deliver, thanks to the dream creative team led by Jonathan Krisel and Zach Galifianakis, and we couldn’t be happier to order a fourth season to air next year,” said Eric Schrier, president of original programming for FX Networks. “Each season brings us closer to the Baskets family and their pursuit of life, love and clowning glory. Our thanks to the producers and the cast for making Baskets such a joy to watch.”

Season 3 of the series, which stars Zach Galifianakis and Louie Anderson, wrapped March 27 with the Baskets family attempting to run a rodeo together. Season 4 will debut in 2019.

TVLine’s Cable and Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Baskets‘ Season 4 pickup. Are you glad to hear it will be back?