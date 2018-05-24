American Ninja Warrior First Look Details Season 10's Mega Twists

NBC’s American Ninja Warrior is “spicing things up” for Season 10, with a pair of new twists that are detailed in this first look video.

Premiering Wednesday, May 30 at 8/7c (where it will lead into the Sarah Shahi-led thriller Reverie), ANW this season will confront competitors at the finish line with not just the Warped Wall but also an 18-foot Mega Warped Wall. Choose and conquer the taller of the two and you pocket $10,000, instantly.

(Aye, but here’s the rub: If you go Mega and fall short, you only get one more try, not two, at either of the warped walls.)

Also new for Season 10 is a very $pecial $omething for the athlete who makes it the furthest in Vegas — in addition to the customary million-dollar payday awaiting atop Mount Midoriyama.

Press play above to get a peek at this season’s Ninjas, and more details from cohosts Matt Iseman, Akbar Gbajabiamila and Kristine Leahy.