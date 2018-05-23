Fosters Spinoff: And the Title Is...

Callie and Mariana are stirring up Good Trouble — as in that’s the name of The Fosters‘ upcoming spinoff centered around the siblings, Freeform announced on Wednesday.

“We’re seeing millennials in this country doing extraordinary things, making noise, taking action. Stirring up ‘good trouble’ as they grow, strive and struggle to make the mess of their early twenties into the message,” executive producers Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg said in a joint statement. “As Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) venture to Los Angeles to start their adult lives and embark on their separate but intertwined journeys to change the world, they’re going to have all the ‘good trouble’ they can handle.”

Additionally, the network shared that Jon M. Chu (Crazy Rich Asians) will direct and executive-produce the offshoot’s first episode.

The Fosters’ three-night series finale event will air beginning Monday, June 4 at 8/7c and conclude with a supersized episode on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 pm. The farewell arc will center on Brandon’s destination wedding with fiancée Eliza. A premiere date for Good Trouble is TBA.

Fosters fans, what do you think of the spinoff’s title?