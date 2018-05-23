Ratings: The Middle Rises With Series Finale, Flash Eyes 3-Month Highs

ABC’s The Middle wrapped its run on Tuesday night with an average of 7.1 million total viewers and a 1.7 across its one-hour run, up 13 percent and two tenths week-to-week.

By half-hours, the sitcom did 7.6 mil/1.8 and then 6.6 mil/1.6 (with The Voice finale getting underway). TVLine readers gave the sitcom’s sendoff an average grade of “A-.”

Elsewhere on ABC, Roseanne (10.3 mil/2.4, reader grade “B”) dipped with its season finale yet still dominated the night in both measures. Splitting Up Together (4.1 mil/1.0) and For the People (2.5 mil/0.5) were steady.

Over on NBC, The Voice (8.7 mil/1.5, reader grade “C+”) ticked up week-to-week but was down 7 and 21 percent from its year-ago finale. (ABC’s American Idol season finale, which on Monday scored a 1.6 rating, thus can claim victory among rivals and lets ABC claim “TV’s No. 1 unscripted series.”)

Elsewhere….

THE CW | The Flash (2.12 mil/0.8, reader grade “B”) rose to its best numbers since Feb. 27 and Feb. 6, while The 100 (960K/0.3) was steady.

CBS | NCIS (11.8 mil/1.2, reader grade “B+”) dipped with its finale.

