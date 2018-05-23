Arrested Development's Jessica Walter Says Jeffrey Tambor Harassed Her

Jeffrey Tambor is facing fresh accusations of harassment from a co-star — this time from a member of the Arrested Development cast.

Jessica Walter, who plays Tambor’s on-screen wife Lucille Bluth on the Netflix comedy, revealed that Tambor verbally harassed her in a New York Times interview with the Arrested Development cast. “He never crossed the line on our show, with any, you know, sexual whatever. Verbally, yes, he harassed me, but he did apologize,” she said through tears, with Tambor sitting nearby. “In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set.”

The Times also posted audio of the interview, which was shared on Twitter by podcaster Kevin T. Porter:

Here’s audio of Jessica Walter CRYING, standing up for herself after all the men in the AD cast try to gaslight her into thinking Tambor’s harassment isn’t THAT bad. This is horrific. pic.twitter.com/innJv8LIYF — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) May 23, 2018

Walter didn’t elaborate on her claims, but Tambor has already exited his Emmy-winning lead role on the Amazon comedy Transparent after allegations of sexual harassment and verbal abuse surfaced on that show’s set. Tambor, however, does reprise his role as George Bluth Sr. in the fifth season of Arrested Development, which debuts next Tuesday on Netflix.

The claims of harassment won’t keep Walter from working with Tambor again, though, she says: “I don’t want to walk around with anger. I respect him as an actor. We’ve known each other for years and years and years… Of course, I would work with him again in a heartbeat.”