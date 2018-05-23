9-1-1 Adds PLL's Ryan Guzman

Fox’s 9-1-1 is about to get a lot hotter… and it ain’t because of any blaze.

Pretty Little Liars alum Ryan Guzman is joining the cast of the first-reponders drama, TVLine has learned.

Guzman will take on the series-regular role of a firefighter who’s new to the firehouse led by Peter Krause’s Bobby.

The casting is the second major addition to the series in recent weeks; The Client List‘s Jennifer Love Hewitt joined the drama in May as Maddie, a new emergency call center operator who also is the sister of Oliver Clark’s Buck. As such, she fills a void created by the departure of Season 1 cast member Connie Britton.

In addition to PLL, Guzman’s TV credits include Heroes Reborn and the short-lived, Piper Perabo-led series Notorious.

Series creator Ryan Murphy recently hinted that there would be several more cast announcements in the coming months.