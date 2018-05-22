UnREAL's Truncated Season 4 to Premiere on Hulu (Report)

The twists just keep on coming for UnREAL‘s fourth (and potentially final) season: The drama — which had its Season 4 episode order cut from 10 to eight last summer — will reportedly premiere on Hulu instead of Lifetime.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the streaming video service — which already houses Seasons 1 and 2 of UnREAL — is nearing a deal to air Season 4 ahead of any potential run on Lifetime, if it airs on the cable network at all.

A premiere date has yet to be determined for the Bachelor takedown’s fourth season, which THR reports could be the series’ last.

UnREAL this past season averaged 270,000 total viewers and just under a 0.1 demo rating (in Live+SameDay numbers) — about half of its sophomore run numbers, and down 66 percent from its celebrated freshman year. Season 3 — which starred Caitlin FitzGerald as Everlasting‘s first female “suitress” — wrapped April 23.