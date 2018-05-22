Supergirl Photos: Alura Lives! What Brings Kara and Her Mom Together?

Supergirl is giving us the mother-daughter reunion we never thought possible.

As revealed in the promo following last night’s episode, the Girl of Steel comes face-to-face with Alura (played by Erica Durance) in the CW drama’s May 28 episode (8/7c). And as you’ll see in this new batch of preview photos, Kara is just as surprised to see her mom alive as you are.

Per the episode’s official logline, “Supergirl is stunned to discover that a part of Krypton survived,” a part which apparently includes Durance’s presumed-dead character. The discovery comes as Kara and her co-workers at the DEO continue their search for a way to stop Reign.

Durance took over the role of Alura following the departure of Laura Benanti, who appeared in 10 episodes during the show’s first two seasons.

Browse our gallery of Supergirl photos — you can click here for direct access — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.