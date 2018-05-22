Big Brother: CBS Sets June Premiere Date for Season 20

Only five weeks remain until the newest Big Brother houseguests start competing for Marissa Jaret Winokur’s crown.

CBS announced Tuesday that its summer reality staple will return for Season 20 on Wednesday, June 27, at 8/7c with a two-hour episode. Sci-fi drama Salvation will also be back this summer, premiering Monday, June 25, at 9/8c.

Big Brother host Julie Chen first revealed the premiere date on Twitter Tuesday, with the help of a video that unveiled the date one number at a time:

The reality series will once again air three episodes per week: Wednesdays (8 pm, then moving to 9 pm starting July 4), Thursdays (9 pm) and Sundays (8 pm).

Big Brother‘s most recent cycle — its first-ever celebrity edition — wrapped in February, with Broadway performer Marissa Jaret Winokur besting TV personality Ross Mathews in a 6-3 jury vote. Celebrity Big Brother has since been renewed for another season, though a premiere date has not been announced.

