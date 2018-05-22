American Idol: William Hung, Sanjaya and More Reunite for Kimmel Parody

In celebration of American Idol‘s Season 16 finale on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel hosted the Idol reunion we never knew we wanted. (Well, “wanted” is a term we use loosely.)

In the video above, Idol rejects from years past — everyone from William “She Bangs” Hung to Sanjaya Malakar to Trista Giese, aka Chewbacca Girl — gather to update us on their careers via the original ditty “Where Are They Now?”

Some notable updates from the onetime contestants: Malakar works at a bar (but does construction on the side!), Season 5 competitor Kevin Covais is a notary public “right here in L.A.,” and Season 10 finalist Haley Reinhart — whose appearance in this video seems odd, given her respectable post-Idol career — had a song featured in an Extra gum commercial. (“It just went platinum!” she beams.)

Two Idol winners — Season 2’s Ruben Studdard and Season 5’s Taylor Hicks — also make an appearance, if only to wonder, “We sold millions of albums. What the hell are we doing here?”

Press PLAY above to see the full Idol reunion, then drop a comment below with your thoughts!