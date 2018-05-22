Once Upon a Time Creators to Spin Spielberg's Amazing Stories for Apple

Once Upon a Time creators Adam Horowitz and Eddy Kitsis have more fantastical stories to tell, having signed on as the showrunners for Apple’s upcoming Amazing Stories.

Described as a “reimagining” of the mid-1980s anthology series from Steven Spielberg (who will serve as an executive producer alongside Horowitz and Kitsis), the new Amazing Stories promises to “transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today’s most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers.”

“Kitsowitz” thus succeed Bryan Fuller, who in February stepped down as showrunner due to “creative differences.” (The man behind TV’s Hannibal reportedly wanted a darker, Black Mirror-style take, while Apple was aiming for more family-friendly fare.)

Prior to opening the book on ABC’s seven-season Once Upon a Time, Kitsis and Horowitz wrote for series such as Lost, Popular and Felicity.

Other EPs on the Amazing Stories reboot, which was first announced two-and-a-half years ago, include Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey.

A launch date for Apple’s yet-to-be-named streaming service, which also counts the Jennifer Aniston/Reese Witherspoon morning-show series among its ever-growing library, has yet to be announced.