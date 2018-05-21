Miss USA 2018: And the Winner Is...

Fifty-one pageant queens descended upon Louisiana’s Hirsch Memorial Coliseum on Monday for the 67th Miss USA competition — but only one got to leave with the crown.

Hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, the annual event — whose winner will serve as the United States’ entry in the 2018 Miss Universe pageant — also featured performances from country singer Lee Brice and Lachey’s own 98 Degrees.

Seated on this year’s judges panel was TV host Natasha Curry (Miss Washington USA ’98), reality TV personality Jamie Kern Lima (Miss Washington USA ’00), model/actress Crystle Stewart (Miss USA ’08), businesswoman Denise White (Miss Oregon USA ’94) and host/producer Liliana Vasquez. Last year’s winner, Kara McCullough, was also on hand to crown her successor.

Following a two-hour melee of stilettos, swimsuits and stimulating questions, here’s how things turned out for this year’s hopefuls…

Second Runner Up: Carolina Urrea, Miss Nevada

First Runner Up: Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Miss North Carolina

Miss USA: Sarah Rose Summers, Miss Nebraska

Your thoughts on the new Miss USA? Drop ’em in a comment below.