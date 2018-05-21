Love Connection Eliminates Polarizing Twist in Season 2, Plans First Episode With 'All Gay Guys' — Watch Video

Fox’s Love Connection is going bigger (and nicer?) in its second season.

For starters, the show is doing away with its “love-or-money decisions,” host Andy Cohen reveals in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek, promising “more happy endings” for contestants, who will no longer be able to take the cash and run. (For what it’s worth, TVLine’s initial review of Love Connection took issue with the icky twist, so consider us thrilled that it’s no more.)

Additionally, our video offers a first look at the show’s first episode featuring all gay male contestants, which Cohen and the lucky bachelor celebrate with a high five.

Hit PLAY on the Season 2 sneak peek — which also teases upcoming episodes featuring an NFL player, one of the Real Housewives of Atlanta and a widow who hasn’t been on a date in four decades (!!!) — then drop a comment with your thoughts below.