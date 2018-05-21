Cancellation Season Post Mortem: The 10 Most Painful Cuts, Ranked

Here’s the grim stat: In the past 14 days, two dozen broadcast series have been euthanized. It was one of the ugliest, most brutal cancellation stretches since, well, last May. And although the worst is over, the death toll could still rise; NBC, Fox and CBS have yet to issue verdicts on Timeless, LA to Vegas, and Code Black, respectively. Cancelled Shows 2018: The 10 Most Painful Cuts Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

On the plus side, as Matt Mitovich noted in his annual “Cancelled Shows: Fun Facts!” feature, the total body count among freshman shows — at least percentage-wise — actually dipped year-over year (51 percent of the series that debuted during the 2017-18 TV season were terminated vs. 54 percent the previous season). So… yay!

As we continue to process our shock, awe and frustration about the shows we lost this month, we sifted through the wreckage from the last two weeks and singled out the 10 cancellations that caused us the most distress. And then we ranked them.

Scroll through our gallery above — or click here for direct access — and then hit the comments with your own top 10 (or 5 or 2) list.