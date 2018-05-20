Just when you thought the 2018 Billboard Music Awards couldn’t be dripping with any more ’80s/’90s nostalgia, along came Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue.

All three members of Salt-N-Pepa — Cheryl James (Salt), Sandra Denton (Pepa) and Deidra Roper (DJ Spinderella) — were on hand for the big event, which marked the 30th anniversary of them becoming the first female rappers to crack the Billboard Hot 100’s Top 20 with “Push It.”

Watch footage of Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s performance below:

En Vogue — whose members currently include Terry Ellis, Rhona Bennett and Cindy Herron — is currently in the midst of a long-awaited comeback; the group released Electric Cafe, its first studio album in 14 years, in April 2018.

Your thoughts on Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue’s BBMAs performance? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.