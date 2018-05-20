Janet Jackson Returns to TV — Watch Billboard Music Awards Performance

Welcome back, Janet Jackson. It feels so good to be “Together Again.”

Following a nine-year hiatus from televised performances, Jackson returned to the stage on Sunday at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards for a “Nasty” little medley of some of her biggest hits from her 36-year career.

Watch footage of Jackson’s performance below:

Jackson was also the recipient of this year’s ICON Award, a prestigious honor previously presented to the likes of Cher (2017), Celine Dion (2016), Jennifer Lopez (2014), Prince (2013), Stevie Wonder (2012) and Neil Diamond (2011).

While accepting the award, presented by Bruno Mars, Jackson gave a powerful speech about all the qualities — compassion, understanding, love, etc. — that humanity is lacking at the moment.

What's your "Feedback" on Jackson's BBMAs performance?