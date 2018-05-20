Christina Aguilera, Demi Lovato Debut New Single at Billboard Music Awards — Watch and Grade Their Performance

Two of Disney’s most talented exports came together on Sunday for a powerful performance at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

In one of the evening’s more emotional moments, Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato joined forces for the television debut of their new duet “Fall in Line.” Watch footage of their performance below:

–

“Fall in Line” is the second single released from Liberation, Aguilera’s upcoming eighth studio album. When the duet first went public on May 16, Aguilera tweeted, “To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line.”

Adding to that sentiment, Lovato tweeted, “I hope you love this song as much as I do. It’s such an honor to lend my voice to this anthem for women with one of the most inspiring individuals I’ve ever met.”

Your thoughts on Aguilera and Lovato’s BBMAs performance? Grade it below, then drop a comment with your full review.