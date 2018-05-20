Kelly Clarkson Addresses Santa Fe School Shooting at Billboard Music Awards: 'We Need to Do Better'

Host Kelly Clarkson opened Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards by addressing Friday’s school shooting in her home state of Texas.

The Voice coach tried (but failed) to fight back tears as she spoke of the tragedy at Santa Fe High School, which left 10 dead and 10 others wounded.

“Tonight they wanted me to say that, obviously we’re going to pray for the victims and pray for their families, but they also wanted me to do a moment of silence,” Clarkson said. “And I’m so sick of moments of silence. It’s not working… So why don’t we not do a moment of silence? Why don’t we do a moment of action? A moment of change?

“Mommies and daddies should be able to send their kids to school, to church, to movie theaters, to clubs… You should be able to live your life without that kind of fear,” she continued. “We need to do better. People are failing our children… I have four children, [and] I cannot imagine getting that phone call or getting that knock on the door.”

Watch Clarkson’s opening message in full below: