Blindspot Finale Sneak Peek: Is Zapata and Reade's Romance Already Over?

And the award for Blindspot‘s shortest-lived romance goes to… Zapata and Reade!

Despite giving in to their feelings for each other in last week’s installment, it seems the pair will just as quickly pump the brakes on their blossoming romance, as evidenced by TVLine’s sneak peek at tonight’s Season 3 finale (NBC, 8/7c).

In the exclusive video above, a recently fired Zapata meets Reade at the office to sign her exit paperwork, then breaks it to him that she doesn’t want to pursue a relationship just yet.

“You’re my best friend, and I love you,” Zapata says. “But I don’t want to lose you because we tried this at the wrong time.” (Reade, suffice it to say, is not on the same page.)

Press PLAY above to see the full scene unfold, then hit the comments with your hopes for tonight’s finale!