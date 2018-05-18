13 Reasons Why Cancels Premiere Event After Santa Fe High School Shooting

Following a shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday, which left 10 people dead, Netflix has decided to cancel an event celebrating the second season premiere of 13 Reasons Why.

“Our hearts are with the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting, and with all victims of gun violence. In light of today’s tragedy, we are cancelling the 13 Reasons Why S2 premiere event tonight,” the streaming service said in a statement to our sister site Deadline.

Based on the 2007 novel by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why spins the tragic tale of Hannah Baker, a high school student who committed suicide and left 13 cassette tapes behind detailing the reasons behind her decision.

Guns play a major role in the show’s second season, which hit Netflix on Friday,