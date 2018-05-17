Wayward Sisters Post Mortem: CW Boss Explains Why Network Passed on High-Profile Supernatural Spinoff

Wayward Sisters won’t be doin’ it for themselves this fall — and now we know why. Explaining his network’s decision not to order the high-profile Supernatural spinoff to series, CW president Mark Pedowitz told reporters early Thursday, “We are big fans of the characters and the women who played those characters… We hope they continue on as guest stars on Supernatural… But we did not feel creatively that the show was where we wanted it to be. And we felt we had a better shot with [Originals spinoff] Legacies.”

The potential Supernatural offshoot (the backdoor pilot of which aired as a Supe episode) would have followed Sheriff Jody Mills (played by Kim Rhodes) and her surrogate daughters Claire Novak (Kathryn Newton) and Alex Jones (Katherine Ramdeen) as they fought evil in Sioux Falls, S.D.

When he announced that the project was dead, Supernatural showrunner/Wayward Sisters co-writer Andrew Dabb lamented via Twitter, “We love these characters, and have spent almost two years trying to make this show a reality on the network… but there are some fights, sometimes, you can’t win.”