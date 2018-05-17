Upfronts 2018: The Best, Worst and Wackiest Moments in Photos

Between the evil puppet, the missing dog and the introduction of a mysterious masked woman, this year’s Upfronts played out like an old episode of Scooby-Doo.

As always, the four-day affair — in which networks parade their new shows and stars in front of New York ad executives in the hopes of wooing their business — was one to remember, even if we’d rather forget some of it. (I did mention the evil puppet, right?)

There was music, there was dancing, there were way-too-soon jokes about sexual predators. And we’ve compiled the 25 most memorable moments, for better or worse, in a handy gallery for you to peruse. It’s just like being there, only you don’t have to sit through endless presentations about how television is really just a colorful way of tricking people into spending all their money on things they don’t need. “Zabingo!”

